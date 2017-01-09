 
Monday, January 09, 2017
Botswana Supports Morocco's Return to the African Union
| 1/5/2017
Botswana is one of the countries supporting the return of Morocco to the African Union (AU), Botswana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Pelonomi Venson, said on Tuesday in Rabat.

Morocco's Active Diplomacy Reduced Polisario's Maneuvers in South America, Spanish Paper
| 1/4/2017
Morocco's active diplomacy reduced considerably the maneuvers by Algeria-backed pro-polisario propaganda mechanism in South America, wrote Spanish e-paper "Siglo XXI".
