Monday, January 09, 2017
Top News
Botswana Supports Morocco's Return to the African Union
| 1/5/2017
Botswana is one of the countries supporting the return of Morocco to the African Union (AU), Botswana's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Pelonomi Venson, said on Tuesday in Rabat.
Document sans titre
News
Comoros 'Look Forward' to Morocco’s Return to AU, Comorian Minister
| 1/4/2017
ALU Will Defend Victims of Gdim Izik Events
| 12/30/2016
Polisario, Sclerotic Entity Having Nothing to Do with Democracy (Spanish expert)
| 12/28/2016
CJEU Decision Victory for Morocco and EU (MEP)
| 12/27/2016
Major Event
Morocco's Active Diplomacy Reduced Polisario's Maneuvers in South America, Spanish Paper
| 1/4/2017
Morocco's active diplomacy reduced considerably the maneuvers by Algeria-backed pro-polisario propaganda mechanism in South America, wrote Spanish e-paper "Siglo XXI".
