Major Event President of Equatorial Guinea: "Morocco's Return to AU is Guaranteed and has our Total Support"

| 1/20/2017

"The AU committed serious misconduct in accepting Polisario without legal basis"

The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, received in audience on Thursday Mr. Ghallam Michane, who presented his credentials to him as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Kingdom of Morocco in the Republic of Equatorial Guinea.