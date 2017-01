Top News Speaker of Chilean Senate Reiterates his Country's Support for Moroccan Sahara

| 1/13/2017 The speaker of the Senate of the Republic of Chile Ricardo Lagos Weber reaffirmed last Wednesday before members of the Moroccan parliamentary delegation chaired by Hakim Benchemach, speaker of the second Chamber, currently visiting Chile, his support for the efforts of the United Nations to find a just and equitable solution to the artificial conflict created around the Sahara, thus reiterating Chile's interest in the Moroccan autonomy proposal as the sole solution to the Moroccan Sahara issue.